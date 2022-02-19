New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Centre has granted 'Y' category security cover to the poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishwas who recently accused Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of having links with separatist outfits.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel will now provide security to Vishwas.

Vishwas, who was a founding member of Aam Aadmi Party recently alleged that Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

Following this, Arvind Kejriwal has said that the allegations made him "laugh".

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal said that he will give a befitting reply to the "corrupt people targeting AAP" by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools today.

"This country will not bow down to these corrupt people. Now the country has decided. Now the country will move forward. Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh's dreams will be fulfilled," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organization Sikhs for Justice is in touch with AAP. (ANI)

