Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday faced criticism after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) received prosecution sanction against his daughter Veena Vijayan in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL)-Exalogic case.

According to the SFIO, a payment of Rs 2.73 crore was made to Veena Vijayan and her company, Exalogic, without any service being rendered. The SFIO's findings indicate that CMRL and Exalogic had entered into an agreement under which the money was transferred to the company. The agency has concluded that these payments were fraudulent.

Veena Vijayan has been named as an accused in the SFIO's charge sheet. The investigation found that she allegedly received monthly payments from CMRL despite no work or service being delivered in return.

Reacting to the development, Kerala Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said the Chief Minister has no right to remain in office.

The SFIO's inclusion of Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan as an accused in the monthly allowance case is an extremely serious matter. The SFIO charge sheet confirms the allegation that she received remuneration without providing any service," he said.

He added that the offence is punishable with imprisonment and claimed that the funds were transferred merely due to her being the Chief Minister's daughter

"Veena Vijayan's company received Rs. 2.7 crore only as the Chief Minister's daughter without providing any service. In this situation, the Chief Minister should take moral responsibility for the corruption and resign. It is not appropriate for Pinarayi Vijayan to continue as the Chief Minister even for a moment. How can he justify his daughter facing prosecution while sitting in the Chief Minister's position?" he said in a statement.

Satheesan also questioned the silence of the CPM central leadership and said, "All the allegations made by the opposition regarding the monthly allowance have been proven to be true. What more do those who have defended the Chief Minister for so long have to say? The CPM central leadership should also clarify its position on such a serious issue." (ANI)

