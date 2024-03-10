Medininagar (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP leader Laxmikant Bajpai on Sunday asserted that the Narendra Modi-led central government has never been partial with any state during the last 10 years.

Addressing party workers at a booth-level meeting in Medininagar, Bajpai also said revenues collected by the Union government are proportionately shared with state governments.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: A Casual 'Good Morning' Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot.

The BJP's Jharkhand in-charge claimed that allegations by some opposition-ruled states about not receiving central dues were baseless, as they had even failed to produce utilisation certificates.

Bajpai also said the ideology of the opposition alliance INDIA was based on "selfishness", while in BJP's case, it is based on “nationalism”.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Outreach to Russian President Vladimir Putin Helped Prevent ‘Potential Nuclear Attack’ on Ukraine in Late 2022, Says CNN Report.

“The BJP will win all the 14 parliamentary seats in Jharkhand,” Bajpai added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)