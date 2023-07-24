Karnataka [India] 24 July (ANI): On the ongoing Manipur issue, Karanataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao accused BJP leaders of diverting attention from the issue and emphasised that the Prime Minister is diverting from the main isue and

Minister also accused Central government for having double standards on the issue and trying to save Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "They (BJP leaders) are trying to divert attention, trying to talk about some other states like Rajasthan, and when the Prime Minister talks he tries to divert this subject instead of owning responsibility. If it had been an opposition-ruled state, by now they would've called president's rule... Why is he protecting the Chief Minister and the BJP government. It is double standards of the Central Government".

Opposition parties continued their protest in the two Houses of Parliament over their demands relating to the debate on the Manipur situation with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seeing adjournments on Monday.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then till 2 pm.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Monday for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for “repeatedly violating” the Chair’s directives.

The Chairman first named Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amid protests by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the Manipur violence and a detailed discussion on the issue.

Sanjay Singh came near the Chairman’s podium over opposition demands.

Dhankhar told him to resume his seat. As the AAP member kept protesting, the Chairman named him.

Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion urging the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.

”Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House, he said.The Chairman put the motion for approval of the House and said Sanjay Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair".

The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm. Dhankhar had last week cautioned Sanjay Singh, saying that he will be forced to name the AAP member after he repeatedly protested against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in Delhi.

Dhankhar had cautioned Sanjay Singh after urging AAP members to take their seats as he briefed the House about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee.

AAP has been among opposition parties demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the situation in Manipur and a detailed discussion on the issue.The government has said it is prepared to discuss the situation in Manipur.

Lok Sabha witnessed protests and sloganeering from opposition members over their demand for a discussion on the Manipur situation and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). (ANI)

