New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Encouraging wider public engagement in the mission of repair, a Logo Design Competition on 'Empowering Consumers through Repairability Index' is launched by the Department of Consumer Affairs in collaboration with MyGov and the Chair on Consumer Law at National Law University Delhi. This initiative aims to crowdsource creative ideas from citizens across the nation and further engage the wider public in the mission.

Earlier, the Department of Consumer Affairs had developed the 'Right to Repair through Repairability Index Framework' to empower consumers and reduce e-waste by enabling transparent and informed product choices. The framework is significant as it will give consumers a chance to repair their products at an optimal cost instead of buying new products altogether.

The logo will serve to visibly indicate a product's Repairability Index rating, symbolise the core principles of the Right to Repair and the circular economy, and act as a certification mark that consumers can easily identify.

The proposed logo will serve as a visual representation of India's transition towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and consumer empowerment.

The important sectors for the initial focus of the Right to Repair through the Repairability Index Framework are farming equipment, mobile phones & tablets, consumer durables, automobiles & automobile equipment.

Department of Consumer Affairs has initiated a multi-pronged strategy under the Repairability Index framework to bolster consumer rights, promote sustainable consumption and strengthen the circular economy. It will save consumers' money and contribute to circular economy objectives by improving the life span, maintenance, re-use, upgrade, recyclability, and waste handling of appliances.

The objective of this is to empower consumers with real "ownership" of their purchases and to harmonise trade and repair ecosystems in keeping with the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) movement's call for mindful and deliberate utilisation.

To translate these objectives into action, a "Right to Repair Portal India" was launched on the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day on December 24, 2022, which serves as a unified digital platform for consumers, manufacturers and third-party repairers to access repair related information.

Once implemented, this framework will be grounded in the enumerated core parameters, each serving as a foundation for assessing, rating, and comparing products based on their ease of repair. To visually represent this initiative and enhance public recognition and trust, this competition is launched to develop a distinct and impactful logo.

The competition is open to all Indian citizens aged 16 years and above as of November 1, 2025.

Participants are invited to submit original logo designs along with a brief concept note explaining the design idea and its relevance to the theme. Entries must be uploaded in the prescribed format via the MyGov portal (Empowering consumers through Repairability Index | MyGov.in) by November 30, 2025 (23:45 hrs IST). The winning entry will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000, and the selected logo may be officially adopted as the emblem for the Repairability Index framework.

The Department of Consumer Affairs encourages creative citizens, designers, students and innovators across India to participate in this national endeavour to visually represent the country's transition toward responsible consumption and sustainable living.

In July 2022, the Department constituted a high-level Committee to develop a comprehensive National Framework for the Right to Repair. On the occasion of National Consumer Rights Day, a "Right to Repair Portal India" was launched on December 24, 2022.

As part of stakeholder engagement, in March 2024, the Department held a meeting of companies from four key sectors (automobile, consumer durables, mobile & electronics, farming equipment) to onboard them onto the Portal. During this meeting, issues such as limited spare parts availability, absence of repair manuals and high repair costs were underscored as barriers to consumer repair rights.

In July 2024, a stakeholder meeting was convened specifically with automobile associations and partner companies emphasising the need to democratise repair manuals and repair-videos, enable third-party repairers and develop a repairability index for automotive products.

In August 2024, a National Workshop was hosted on the Right to Repair in the Mobile and Electronics Sector. The aim of the workshop was to establish consensus among industry stakeholders on key parameters for a Repairability Index to promote product longevity, access to repair information, and enhance the ability of consumers to reuse their devices rather than discard them. (ANI)

