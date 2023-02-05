Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna on Saturday said that the railway budget allocated by the central government in the Union Budget will speed up various rail projects going on in the state.

This includes projects like Bhanupalli Bilaspur Leh Rail project, Chandigarh Baddi project, Nangal Talwara rail line and Hydrogen train on the Kalka Shimla railway etc.

In addition to Rs 870 crore for the hydrogen-powered train on the historic Kalka-Shimla railway, the BJP leader said that provisions of Rs 450 crore and Rs 452 crore had been made for the Chandigarh-Baddi and Nangal-Talwara railway lines, respectively.

"Funds allocated to the railways in this Union Budget 2023-24 would allow expansion of rail infrastructure across the state," Khanna said.

Terming the Union Budget the best budget from the point of view of overall development, the BJP leader said that the budget emphasised on the expansion of agriculture, education, tourism and health while prioritising on the development of youth, women, poor and villages.

He also said, "The budget has been prepared keeping in mind the seven features, which includes - emphasis on holistic and inclusive development, efforts to reach everyone in society, infrastructure development and investment, encouragement on unlocking the potential and complete focus on green development of the country."

"The focus has been on harnessing the energy of youth power and boosting the financial sector," he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her budget speech in Parliament announced that a capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the Railways, which is the highest ever outlay and about 9 times the outlay made in 2013-14. (ANI)

