New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The central government on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking modification of the top court's earlier verdict in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

The centre has mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who asked the government to move an email, and he will see.

The interim application was mentioned by Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre. The Centre has sought modification of the 2012 verdict as it wanted to grant second-generation spectrum licences in some cases.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, one of the petitioners, opposed the application.

On, on February 2, 2012, the top court quashed 2G spectrum licence allocations to various firms during A Raja's tenure as telecom minister in January 2008. The court had also held that the State was duty-bound to adopt the auction route while transferring natural resources of the country.

Earlier on December 21, 2017, the Special Court acquitted Raja, Kanimozhi and others in 2G spectrum allocation case. CBI has challenged the order in the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

