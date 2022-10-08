New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): With an aim to improve as well as widen the scope of BH series implementation, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday issued a draft notification to notify amendments in the rules governing Bharat (BH) series registration mark.

The MoRTH introduced the BH series registration mark vide General Statutory Rule (GSR) 594(E) dated 26 August 2021. Over the course of the implementation of these rules, several representations have been received towards strengthening the BH series ecosystem.

The new rules have multifold key features.

"The transfer of vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for the BH series, has been facilitated. Vehicles currently having regular registration marks can also be converted to BH series registration mark subject to payment of requisite tax, to facilitate persons who subsequently become eligible for BH series registration mark," read a statement.

The new rules will provide further ease of life to citizens.

To provide further ease of life to citizens, an amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit applications for the BH series either at the place of residence or place of work.

"The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse," the statement added. (ANI)

