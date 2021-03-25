Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) The Madras High Court was told on Thursday that the Centre has rejected the then Puducherry government's proposal to provide 10 per cent reservation to government school students in admission in UG medical courses under the state quota.

When the petition from Subulakshmi, a minor who was represented by her mother Mahalakshmi from the union territory, seeking a direction to the Centre on the matter came up before Justice B Pugalendhi, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Sankaranarayanan filed a counter-affidavit.

The counter stated that in view of the differences between the then Puducherry government (led by Congress' V Narayanasamy) and then Lt Governor (Kiran Bedi), the matter was referred to the Central government.

The proposal was examined by the Centre in consultation with the Union Ministries for Health and Education and it rejected the same.

The Puducherry government was also informed accordingly through a letter dated March 24, it added.

Opposing it, petitioner's counsel P Wilson told the judge that the stand of the central government would sound a 'death knell' to a similar quota introduced by the Tamil Nadu government, providing 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear NEET.

The stand was against the Legislative power of a state under List III and also against the decision of the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court, which had approved such inservice-reservations.

The power to grant inservice reservation was permitted for a State in the interest of welfare of the students and the central government cannot term it as illegal.

The decision of the central government was unfortunate and would run against the concept of social justice, he added.

The judge posted the matter for further hearing in the first week of April.

