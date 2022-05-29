Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hit out at the BJP-led Central government, saying that it is 'scared' of the Gupkar alliance.

She said that the Centre's policy in Kashmir has failed and they have to come back to the policy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed

"Central government is scared of Gupkar alliance because if we come together their sinister plan will fail in the valley. The Centre's policy in Kashmir has failed and they have to come back to the policy of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mufti Mohammad Sayeed," Mufti told reporters here today.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and the BJP-led Central government have been at loggerheads over various issues for years.

Days after the death of Kashmiri pandit government employee Rahul Bhat, Mufti had also blamed Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' for 'triggering' violence in the union territory.

"We created a safe atmosphere for Kashmiri pandits. In 2016 during peak unrest, no killing happened. The Kashmir Files movie has triggered violence," Mufti had said. (ANI)

