Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Tuesday said both the state and the Centre are working together to make Rajasthan a leader in the field of exports. He said the state government is running a "Mission Niryatak Bano" campaign under which more and more people are being linked by simplification of all the processes related to export. Addressing the commerce festival programme organized on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Meena said it is the endeavour of the government that artisans and producers themselves should be able to export their goods.

The programme was organised by the Ministry of Commerce, Government of India in association with Ministry of Industry and Handicrafts Export Promotion Council, Government of Rajasthan. PTI AG

Also Read | R-Value For COVID-19 In India Drops Below 1 In Mid-September.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)