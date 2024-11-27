New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Centre on Wednesday said it is taking steps to boost the domestic supply of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertilisers and address issues of availability at local levels.

"The Government of India is taking necessary action in coordination with the States, Railways and Fertilisers Companies to resolve local availability issues to ensure expeditious supplies of DAP," an official statement said.

Despite challenges, the Department of Fertilizers said it has taken numerous steps to maintain adequate supplies of DAP to states.

"This year, due to the prevailing geo-political situations, such as less export to India by major suppliers and the Red Sea Crisis, the DAP supplies were affected," the department said.

India is dependent upon the imported supplies of DAP to meet the demand of states.

At present, approximately 60 per cent of the DAP availability is met by the imported supplies.

Moreover, domestic production also depends upon the import of raw materials.

The department pointed out that the Red Sea crisis led to the diversion of vessels, including Phosphoric Acid via Cape of Good Hope, thus resulting in longer voyage time and associated supply chain disruptions.

In this Rabi 2024-25 season, quantities exceeding 17 lakh tonnes of DAP arrived at various ports and were sent to states in October and November 2024.

Almost 6.50 lakh tonnes of domestic production were further made available to states.

"Therefore, imported and domestic DAP supplied to the states in October and November 2024 so far has become approximately 23 lakh tonnes, excluding buffer stock available in the states," the statement said.

In addition, major states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh used NPKS of various grades to the extent of 5 lakh tonnes more compared to last the Rabi season, which is a significant development.

In the entire country, states have consumed 10 lakh tonnes of NPKS more than the previous Rabi season.

"Intensive efforts of the government resulted in the total availability of 34.81 lakh tonnes of DAP and 55.14 lakh tonnes of NPKS during the ongoing Rabi season till date," the statement said.

