Aizawl, Jul 8 (PTI) The Centre has assured the Mizoram government that steps will be taken to obtain Presidential assent to a six-year-old Bill to identify foreigners and genuine residents in the state, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who is currently in New Delhi, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday and discussed a wide range of issues including The Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill, 2019, the proposed establishment of a "peace city" at Thenzawl, transfer of Lengpui Airport, and the state's flagship Handholding Scheme.

According to the statement, Shah informed Lalduhoma that he will take necessary measures to ensure that the Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill gets the President's nod at the earliest.

The Mizoram (Maintenance of Household Registers) Bill was passed by the Assembly on March 18, 2019, during the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former chief minister Zoramthanga.

It was referred to the President by then Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan due to provisions related to the identification of foreigners.

Zoramthanga, who introduced the Bill, had said that after its enactment, it would help the state government in identifying foreigners and genuine residents of the state.

He had said that illegal influx from neighbouring countries has been a serious concern for several decades, and in many cases, the benefits of development and welfare programmes were taken away to a large extent by such foreigners.

It was in this backdrop that the government felt it necessary to develop a comprehensive database of residents to improve the delivery system of welfare schemes, he had said.

Mizoram shares 828-km-long border with Myanmar in the east and Bangladesh in the west.

Nearly 40,000 refugees from coup-hit Myanmar and Bangladesh are currently taking shelter in the state, according to officials.

The statement also said Shah had informed Lalduhoma that the matter of establishing a peace city in Thenzawl in Serchhip district, around 90 km from Aizawl, will be put up in the coming Parliament session.

The Union Home Minister also suggested to Lalduhoma that he discussed the matter with Union Finance Minister to find possibilities for the peace city, it said.

Regarding the handing over the lone Lengpui Airport to Airports Authority of India, Shah told Lalduhoma that the matter would be discussed at the Union cabinet meeting, the official statement added.

