Panaji (Goa) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Friday said that the Centre will work with the state government to make Goa a self-sufficient state in the next three years.

In a review meeting, Karandlaje said that the Centre is ready for all kinds of support to establish an integrated agriculture university in the State.

"In the meeting, we have reviewed what the Centre has given us. We discussed the need for an integrated agriculture college here which is the subject of the state government too," the Minister said.

Karandlaje said, "For establishing an agriculture college, the state government will need help from the Centre and not only this there are other problems like some farmers are not able to receive the benefits of 'PM Kisan Samman Yojana' due to some issues with land records, therefore, but these collective issues will also be discussed with the centre."

Speaking further the Minister said, Goa is self-sufficient in milk but we have a target in vegetables as well. So like these, we have many targets.

Karandlaje also talked about the welfare of the farmers and said, "We are visiting everywhere and interacting with farmers. For their welfare, both the government centre and the state will work together.

"The Chief Minister of the state Pramod Sawant is aggressively working here especially for farmers," she added. (ANI)

