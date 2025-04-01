New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will move the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The bill aims to promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation.

The bill will be moved to consolidate and amend the law relating to regulation of coastal shipping to encourage the trade and ensure that the country is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by its citizen for its national security and commercial needs.

Additionally, Congress's Shashi Tharoor and BJP's Mitesh Patel Bakabhai are also set to present sixth report of the Standing Committee on External Affairs on the topic of 'Indian Diaspora Overseas including NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and Migrant Workers'

The report of the Standing Committee, led by Shashi Tharoor, will cover all aspects of Indian diaspora's conditions and welfare, including the status of the Emigration Bill,' according to the list of businesses.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also make a statement on regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 2nd Report of the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing on Demands for Grants pertaining to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Ganesh Singh and Ramvir Singh Bhiduri will also present the multiple report of Committee on Welfare of Other Backward Classes, according to list of businesses.

These reports will focus on the measures and schemes implemented by the governenment for the welfare of OBCs. The seventh report of the committee will focus on formulation and implementation of reservation policy for OBCs and measures taken to secure representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in various departments.

Additionally, the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Lok Sabha will be chaired on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The Waqf Amendment Bill is likely to be listed for discussion on Tuesday, sources said. (ANI)

