New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): The Central Government has issued a formal notification approving Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

Notification stated that in exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, Delhi High Court, to be a Judge of Allahabad High Court and to direct him to assume charge of his office in the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Varma's transfer comes amidst controversy surrounding allegations of unaccounted cash discovered at his official residence in New Delhi.

The incident occurred on March 14, following a fire at his Lutyens' Delhi home, during which semi-burnt wads of cash were reportedly found.

This discovery led to an in-house inquiry initiated by the Supreme Court, which appointed a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Justice Varma has strongly denied any involvement, asserting that neither he nor his family members placed the cash in the storeroom.

The controversy has had significant repercussions for Justice Varma's role at the Delhi High Court. His name was notably absent from the recently reconstituted administrative committees, and his judicial work was withdrawn following a directive from the Chief Justice of India.

Despite these developments, the Supreme Court has emphasised that the transfer decision is separate from the ongoing inquiry.

Members of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association recently launched an indefinite strike, voicing their dissent against the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court. (ANI)

