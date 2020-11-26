Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) The PDP on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to create an atmosphere of fear in Kashmir and suppress the leaders from opposition parties in the valley.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, PDP general secretary Ghulam Nabi Hanjura said the timing of arrest of the party's youth leader Waheed Parra was questionable.

"Parra is a candidate from Pulwama. See the timing of his arrest. If he is involved in some crime, they could have arrested him before or after this election. But, he filed his nomination and he was arrested," Hanjura said.

Parra, the president of the PDP's youth wing, had recently filed his nomination for District Development Council (DDC) elections from South Kashmir's Pulwama. He was on Wednesday arrested by the NIA in connection with a case involving suspended deputy superintendent of police Devinder Singh.

Hanjura said similar was the case with Congress leader and former minister Taj Mohi-ud-din who was booked by the CBI in connection with the Roshni Scheme scam.

"It seems their one point agenda is to suppress the leaders from opposition parties so that an atmosphere of fear is created here. All those contesting are under fear and are feeling that they made a mistake by fighting the polls. An atmosphere of fear has been created and now people are backtracking and their belief in democracy has been shattered," he said.

The PDP general secretary said his party was sincere about the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), but there were some differences over the seat-sharing arrangements for the DDC polls in central Kashmir's Budgam district.

He asked the amalgam president Farooq Abdullah to review the seat-sharing arrangement.

"We are sincere about the alliance. The PDP had told the NC to contest the elections and the party offered unconditional support to it. But, they said they will not contest alone but unitedly," he said.

Hanjura said the alliance then decided to field joint candidates and the parties discussed the seat-sharing arrangement.

"But, unfortunately, there was some disagreement at the ground-level at a few places between the candidates. On the last day of the meetings, when Budgam district was being discussed, there was some disagreement and I left the meeting as they were not giving seats to the PDP.

"So, there was no decision about the seats in the district. However, I was surprised to see the list yesterday when I saw only one seat to the PDP out of 14 and that too without consultation," Hanjura said.

The PDP leader said his party was ready to give any sacrifice for the alliance.

"This election means nothing to us. But, I want to request Abdullah to take another view of the seat-sharing arrangement. On some seats which have been allotted to the PDP, NC candidates have also submitted nomination forms, which is not good for the alliance. All those candidates who have not been authorised by the alliance should withdraw,” he said.

