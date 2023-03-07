Ranchi, Mar 7 (PTI) Noting that the purchase of quality medicines is a big concern for the poor, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday stated that the 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP)' will prove to be a boon for low-income families.

The scheme decreased the financial burden on families that have members suffering from serious illnesses by providing them with quality medicines at reasonable prices, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Nigerian Nationals Held for Carrying Cocaine Worth Rs 30 Crore Hidden in Stomach at Airport.

Insisting that people in the backward and tribal-dominated areas still struggle to have access to proper healthcare facilities, the governor, while addressing a programme here, also said that effective implementation of the scheme was necessary to end their woes.

The governor also lauded the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' for giving the poorest of the poor health insurance coverage for free.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Poses Questions to Centre About Adani Group's Shenanigans in Power Sector.

"Every citizen should have access to proper healthcare facilities. Generic medicines should be made available to people in all districts and community hospitals," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)