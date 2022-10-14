Srinagar, Oct 14 (PTI) Two Union ministers visited Srinagar and Kulgam districts on Friday and assessed development works as part of the third phase of the Centre's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Srinagar, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar visited the paediatric hospital and Voluntary Medicare Society in Bemina, Integrated Command and Control Centre at HMT, and a drug de-addiction centre in Srinagar city, an official spokesperson said.

The minister also interacted with the patients at these places.

At the Integrated Command and Control Centre, considered a nerve centre for all Smart City IT interventions, he asked the officials to fully utilise the state-of-the-art facility.

Later, Kumar visited Bal Ashram and Nari Niketan Centre in Shalimar, and interacted with the students there.

The minister directed the officials to organise extra-curricular activities for the children and hold special classes for them with focus on mathematics and science.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar visited Kulgam in south Kashmir, during which he took part in a series of events.

On the first day of his visit, Sarkar visited a mini stadium, where he inaugurated inter-zone district level competitions and tournaments.

He also visited a drug de-addiction centre and took stock of the available facilities for the rehabilitation of drug victims.

Sarkar also inaugurated a smart classroom at the Government Middle School at Rangrez Mohalla and interacted with the students.

At Chensan Chawalgam, he inaugurated a water conservation project named Amrit Sarovar.

