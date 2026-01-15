New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) on Thursday felicitated Justice Suryakant on his elevation as the 53rd Chief Justice of India. Bar leaders lauded the journey of Justice Suryakant from the state Bar to the highest post of the Indian Judiciary. During his address, CJI Suryakant appreciated the experience of lawyers at the Delhi High Court and their sincerity in their profession. He also emphasised the dialogue over formality.

In his address, Justice Suryakant noted that DHCBA is the largest bar of the country, having 47000 advocates enrolled. He also appreciated the Bar not only for its large membership but also for its commitment to constitutional values and engagement in reforms.

During his address, CJI described lawyers as translators between life and law. He said that it's the role of an advocate to translate the life experience of people who come to them with anxiety into a legal argument. At the same time, it is also the duty of the advocate to explain the judicial outcome to the litigant to promote understanding and acceptance.

During the function, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, President DHCBA, admired the journey of CJI Suryakant from the Bar to the Bench. He also referred to the landmark judgement, including the abrogation of Article 370, the electoral bond scheme and the suspension of the sedition law.

It was also stated that Justice Suryakant was appointed Advocate General at the age of 38 in the year 2000. He was designated as a senior advocate in 2001. Thereafter, he was appointed as the judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in the year 2004.

During the function, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma praised the CJI's practical approach to resolving the dispute instead of technologies.

DHCBA Vice President Sachin Puri delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to CJI for his presence at the program. (ANI)

