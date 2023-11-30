Nalbari (Assam), Nov 30 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday said the various welfare schemes initiated under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have enriched the quality of people's lives in the country.

Sonowal joined the prime minister during his virtual interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes under the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' at Dakhin Pakua GP Office Ground in Dev Block in Nalbari.

“Under the dynamic leadership of the prime minister, this 'sankalp yatra' is an earnest attempt to make the people of our country realise the various welfare schemes aimed at enriching the quality of lives and at the same time enabling social apparatus towards realising his vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047," Sonowal said.

The government aims to serve the poor, honour the marginalised and ensure the welfare of farmers with the help of various welfare schemes like 'PM Kisan', 'PM Awas Yojana', 'PM SVANidhi', 'Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana', 'Jan Dhan Yojana' and so many other initiatives, he said.

'The PM has given a clarion call that the 'atmanirbharta' (self-reliance) of India can only be achieved by empowering women. For this, the government initiated various schemes like 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana' (PMMVY) and many others as well as correcting social evils like triple talaq to empower women towards the cause of nation-building," he said.

The youth of the country remains the cornerstone towards realising the vision of PM's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and implementation of the National Education Policy, Skill India initiative and other important schemes, Sonowal, the shipping minister, said.

'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that benefits reach all targeted people in a time-bound manner.

The prime minister also launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Mahila Kisan Drone Kendra', which will provide drones to women self-help groups (SHGs) so that they can use the technology for livelihood assistance.

He also dedicated the landmark 10,000th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at AIIMS, Deoghar in Jharkhand and launched a programme to increase the number of such facilities in the country from 10,000 to 25,000.

Union minister and MP from Guwahati Queen Oja was also present here on the occasion.

