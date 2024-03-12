Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 12 (ANI): Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, met the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, in Hyderabad on Tuesday, according to the Telengana Chief Minister's office.

Earlier on March 9, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inaugurated the Nallacheruvu Sewage Treatment Plant at Uppal in Hyderabad, a press release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Fully aware of the plights of the people of this area. The development of Hyderabad city at an international level has started during Congress rule," Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said in his address.

The Chief Minister said that he would stick to speaking about politics only during elections and focus on development for the rest of his time.

Will speak politics only during the elections and focus on development the whole time. The city will develop fast in the next 25 years," he said.

The government is moving fast in solving the problems and developing the city and strict action will be initiated against those who encroached on government lands and water bodies in the city, CM Reddy said. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to take serious action.

"The 'people's government ' is always at the forefront in solving the people's grievances," he added. (ANI)

