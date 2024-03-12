Bengaluru, March 12: In a case of online fraud, a chartered accountant from Bengaluru was recently duped of Rs 6.2 lakh by fraudsters while trying to sell one of his kidneys to avoid financial trouble. The 46-year-old CA told cops that on February 28, he searched online for people who were looking for kidney donors. The victim came across a website named "https://kidneysuperspecialist.org" and found a contact number.

When he called the said number, the receiver asked the victim to share his details including name, age, address, and blood group on WhatsApp. Speaking to the Times of India, Raghuvaran (name changed) said that when he told about his blood group being AB negative, the fraudsters offered Rs 2 crore for a kidney. Online Fraud in Bengaluru: Elderly Man Falls Prey To Cyber Fraud, Ends Up Losing Rs 4.4 Lakh After Receiving Call From Fake Customer Executives From Healthcare Portal App.

Post this, he sent his shared ID proofs including his Aadhaar and PAN cards and his photo to a mail ID "doctordineshkullar@gmail.com". In his complaint, Raghuvaran said that the fraudsters initially asked him to pay Rs 8,000 for NOC and registration fees. Later, they asked him for Rs 20,000 to purchase a code. The next day, they demanded Rs 85,000 to operate the code.

On March 5, the fraudsters asked Raghuvaran to pay Rs 5 lakh for tax clearance to transfer the funds to his account. Raghuvaran continued to follow their instructions and the next day received a call from an unknown number. The caller, who claimed to be working with the State Bank of India, Delhi, asked him to pay Rs 7.6 lakh for the anti-drug and terrorist clearance form. Matrimonial Scam: Fraudster Poses as Customs Officer, Dupes Over 250 Women on Matrimonial Sites in Bengaluru, Arrested.

This is when Raghuvaran got suspicious. He called his boss and a few friends to cross about the form he received in the email. His boss told him that it was a scam and asked him to approach the police and lodge a complaint. Raghuvaran told cops that he wanted to pay his car's EMI, close his credit cards, and solve other financial issues. He also stated that he was unaware that selling a kidney to strangers for money was illegal.

