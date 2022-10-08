Chandigarh, Oct 8 (PTI) A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station here on Saturday morning on the occasion of 90th anniversary celebrations of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari inspected the parade which was followed by a march-past.

Also Read | Air Force Day 2022 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets Air Warriors on 90th Anniversary of Indian Air Force Day.

Air-Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran was among senior IAF officers present on the occasion.

When the IAF chief arrived, an ensign formation performed by 3 Mi-17V5 helicopters, led by Wing Commander Vishal Jain, did a fly-past.

Also Read | Coimbatore Shocker: Minor Rape Survivor Raped, Impregnated by Textile Mill Worker in Karumathampatti; Manhunt Launched.

Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters will participate later in the day in an Air Force Day fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex here.

The Indian Air Force is expected to put up a spectacular show with the range of aircraft at its disposal as part the celebrations.

It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.

President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the aerial show at Sukhna Lake.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)