Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a bid to empower young people in one of Chhattisgarh's most insurgency-affected districts, the Dantewada administration has launched an ambitious 'Youth Hub' campaign to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs and help them build sustainable livelihoods.

District Collector Kunal Dudawat said the initiative is designed to give local youths a professional environment where they can develop, refine, and launch their business ideas with expert support.

"We are providing better counselling as well as professional space to budding entrepreneurs. Through 'Youth Hub,' professional help and assistance in developing business ideas are provided to youths interested in entrepreneurship," Dudawat told ANI.

Youth Hub Manager Amrita Gajbhiye explained the initiative's wider purpose. "Youth Hub, which is currently operated by the district administration, aims to provide a one-stop centre for all youth in the district, linking them to employment opportunities, skill development, and guidance for those who wish to pursue entrepreneurship."

She added that the centre offers training programmes to those wanting to start their own businesses. "For youth interested in entrepreneurship, we offer services such as creating business plans, connecting them with banks, and providing guidance on starting a new business. We also offer various training programmes," Gajbhiye told ANI.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday said that top Naxal cadres have been neutralised and reiterated the resolve of the Union government to eliminate left-wing extremism.

"Ever since we came to power, our jawans have been in action against Naxalism. Our Government is in the Centre too, we are benefiting from that as well. It is the resolve of Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. Our jawans are fighting this (naxalism) and they have been tasting success too. Naxalism is breathing its last now. Top Naxal cadres have been neutralised. Today too, some members have been neutralised...," CM Sai told reporters (ANI).

