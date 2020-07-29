Raipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's coronavirus case count rose to 8,515 with 229 more people, including 46 ITBP and four BSF personnel, testing positive on Wednesday, a health official said.

The death toll in the state reached 48 after two more persons succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidities, he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Allows Opening of Malls, Market Complexes Without Theatres, Food Courts and Restaurants: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

197 patients were discharged following recovery, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 98 were from Raipur district, 59 from Rajnandgaon, 15 from Bilaspur, 14 from Balodabazar, 13 from Durg, nine from Surajpur, four from Kondagaon, three each from Mahasamund, Gariaband, Raigarh and Bastar districts and two from Dhamtari, he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Session From August 14, Governor Kalraj Mishra Approves Ashok Gehlot Govt's Proposal.

One case each was reported from Kabirdham, Korba and Surguja.

"46 Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel are among new cases detected in Rajnandgaon district while four personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) are among the new patients found in Durg," he said.

The ITBP and BSF are deployed in the state for anti- naxal operations.

"A 38-year-old man from Durg who had been shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 26 after testing positive for the viral infection died on Tuesday evening after he suffered a cardiac arrest," the official said.

A 70-year-old resident of Koriya district succumbed to the viral infection and co-morbidity at the AIIMS, he said.

The state has now 2,831 active cases, as 5,636 people have been discharged after recovery while 48 have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread to all the 28 districts, has recorded over 5,700 cases in the last one month.

With a total of 2,622 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,515, new cases 229, deaths 48, discharged 5,636, active cases 2,831, people tested so far 3,02,506. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)