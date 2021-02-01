Raipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday termed the Union Budget for 2021-22 as "disappointing" and said it only reflects the Centre's intention to sell-off public sector undertakings (PSUs).

The Congress leader said imposition of farm cess on petrol and diesel, as proposed in the budget presented in Parliament, will burden the agriculture sector and trigger inflation.

Talking to reporters at the Raipur airport this evening, Baghel said, "The budget is very disappointing. They (Centre) plan to sell everything from banks to ports, insurance companies to power transmission lines and railway dedicated freight corridors to warehouses," he said.

He said the BJP keeps harping that nothing had been done in the country in the past 70 years but now they had set sights on "selling everything built over 70 years by Congress governments".

He said the budget had nothing for the unemployed, farmers, poor, salaried sections, middle class etc, nor did it have anything for Chhattisgarh.

"Cess on petrol and diesel will burden the agriculture sector. Farm income will not be doubled, but it will trigger inflation," Baghel added.

However, the state BJP hailed the budget with former CM Raman Singh calling it "in line with the aspirations of the common people" and one which "is going to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant).

It will give momentum to the economy and spur growth, he added.

BJP state unit chief Vishnu Deo Sai said the budget focused on the country's requirement and providing relief to people after the coronavirus outbreak.

The hike in the health allocation from Rs 94,000 crore to Rs 2.23 lakh crore in 2021-22 showed the Centre's commitment to tackle the challenges facing the sector, Sai said.

