Durg, Aug 11 (PTI) A couple was killed and their minor son injured after allegedly being attacked with a sword by three persons in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night at Khursipar Labour Colony under Khursipar police station area where Rajesh Awasthi (45) and his wife Madhvi (38) were killed, while their 14-year-old son sustained injuries, an official said.

Also Read | Sanjay Raut Said Baseless Things About Sushant Singh Rajput's Father and Me That Are Untrue, Says Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The accused Akash Deep Sharma (23), his father Jagat Pal (48) and mother Asha (44) have been arrested, he said.

As per preliminary information, Madhvi, who runs a general store from her house, was arrested two months ago for allegedly selling illicit liquor during the coronavirus- induced lockdown and was recently released on bail, he said.

Also Read | The Era: Aditya Khurana to Star Opposite Actress Scarlett Johansson in the Upcoming Web Series.

Suspecting Akash of tipping off the police and causing her arrest, Madhvi, her husband and their son went to the accused's house in the same area, he said.

Following an altercation, Akash took out a sword from his house and attacked the couple on the street, injuring them grievously, the official said, adding that the minor boy was also attacked when he tried to intervene.

After being alerted about the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to the district hospital, where the couple died during treatment, he said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and further probe is underway, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)