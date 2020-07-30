Raipur, May 13 (PTI) A 27-year-old COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, following recovery, a health official here said.

With this, the count of people who have recovered from the infection has gone up to 55 in the state, which only has four active cases left, the official said.

"A COVID-19 patient from Kabirdham district was discharged after his two consecutive tests came out negative for the infection. He has been asked to remain in quarantine for the next 14 days," a public relations officer of the AIIMS told PTI.

At present, there are four active patients undergoing treatment in AIIMS and all are in stable condition, he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59; New cases 0; Deaths 0; Discharged 55; Active cases 4; People tested so far 27,339.

