Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,80,507 on Friday after 932 people tested positive for the infection, while four fatalities took the toll to 3,375, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,65,788 as 92 people were discharged from hospitals and 758 completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 11,344 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 156 new cases, taking its total count to 52,826, including 722 deaths. Durg district saw 132 new cases, Rajnandgaon 95 and Janjgir-Champa 89. Of the four deaths recorded during the day, one took place on Friday, two on Thursday and another earlier," he said.

With 22,928 samples tested on Friday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 35,37,636.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,80,507, New cases 932, Deaths 3,375, Recovered 2,65,788, Active cases 11,344, tests today 22,928, tests so far 35,37,636.

