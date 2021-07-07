Raipur, Jul 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 330 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total of infections to 9,96,689 and death toll to 13,464, a health official said. The number of recoveries rose to 9,78,208 after 66 people were discharged from hospitals and 249 others completed home isolation during the day. The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,017, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 20 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,313, including 3,133 deaths. Sukma recorded 38 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 35 and Bijapur 34, among other districts.

With 33,789 samples tested on Wednesday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 1,05,21,533.

Till Tuesday, 1.03 crore shots of vaccines against COVID-19 had been administered in Chhattisgarh. As many as 85,10,215 people have received the first jab and 17,65,788 have got both doses.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,96,689, New cases 330, Death toll 13,464, Recovered 9,78,208, Active cases 5,017, Tests conducted so far 1,05,21,533.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)