Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported 999 COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths, taking the infection count to 9,80,575 and the toll to 13,217, a health official said.

The state saw a daily addition of less than 1,000 cases last on March 17 when the caseload increased by 887, the official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,44,078 after 341 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,568 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 23,280 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district recorded 45 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,56,327, including 3,112 deaths. Bijapur recorded 97 new cases, Surguja 81 and Raigarh 79 among other districts. With 37,558 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in the state went up to 94,33,538," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,80,575, New cases 999, Deaths 13,217, Recovered 9,44,078, Active cases 23,280, Tests today 37,558, Total tests 94,33,538.

