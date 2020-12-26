Raipur, Dec 26 (PTI) With 1,045 new cases, the COVID- 19 tally in Chhattisgarh reached 2,74,324 on Saturday, and 12 deaths took the toll to 3,275, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered from the infection reached 2,57,021 after 115 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,455 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 14,208 active cases, he said.

Three of 65 United Kingdom returnees to the state have tested positive and their samples have been sent to Pune for further examination, the official said.

"Of the 65, we have tested 51 samples and three reports have returned positive, 19 negative and the rest are awaited," he said.

"Raipur district reported 173 new cases, taking its total count to 51,801, including 704 deaths. Durg witnessed 97 new cases, Rajnandgaon 91 and Raigarh 80. Of the 12 deaths recorded during the day, six took place on Saturday, five on Friday and one earlier," he said.

With 24,730 samples tested on Saturday, the overall number of tests in the state rose to 33,80,054.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,74,324, New cases 1,045, Deaths 3,275, Recovered 2,57,021, Active cases 14,028, tests today 24,730, tests so far 33,80,054.

