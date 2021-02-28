Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 3,12,560 on Sunday after 141 people tested positive for the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 3,835, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,05,951 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals and 116 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,774 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 59 new cases, taking its total count to 55,577, including 807 deaths. Durg district saw 26 new cases and Bilaspur 19. With 10,250 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 48,12,274," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,12,560, New cases 141, Deaths 3,835, Recovered 3,05,951, Active cases 2,774, Tests today 10,250, Total tests 48,12,274.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)