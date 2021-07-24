Raipur, Jul 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 156 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally to 10,01,037 and the toll to 13,511, an official said.

He said the recovery count touched 9,84,737 after 129 people were discharged from hospitals and 281 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 2,789 active cases.

"Raipur district recorded 15 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,608, including 3,136 deaths. Sukma district recorded 18 new cases, Bastar 13 and Bijapur 11 among others. With 33,626 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,11,22,114," he said.

He said over 1.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state till Friday, with 94.35 lakh people getting the first shot and 21.72 lakh getting the second one as well.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,01,037, new cases 156, Deaths 13,511, Recovered 9,84,737, Active cases 2,789, Tests today 33,626, Total tests 1,11,22,114.

