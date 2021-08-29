Raipur, Aug 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,04,398 on Sunday with the addition of 19 cases, while no death was reported for the fifth consecutive day, leaving the toll unchanged at 13,555, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,90,363 as 10 people were discharged from hospitals and 39 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 480 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported one new infection, taking the caseload to 1,57,867, including 3,139 deaths. Janjgir Champa recorded four new cases while Baloda Bazaar saw three cases and Korba two. With 17,660 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,23,25,079," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive 10,04,398, new cases 19, death toll 13,555, recovered 9,90,363, active cases 480, tests today 17,660, total tests 1,23,25,079.

