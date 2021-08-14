Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,03,697 on Saturday with the addition of 83 cases, while one death took the toll to 13,546, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,88,790 after 38 people were discharged from hospitals and 106 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 1,361 active cases, the official informed.

"Raipur district reported three new infections, taking the caseload to 1,57,803, including 3,139 deaths. Janjgir-Champa recorded 11 new cases and Jashpur and Korba nine each, among other districts. With 36,234 samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted to detect COVID-19 in the state went up to 1,19,11,308," the official said.

Over 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine shots have been administered in the state so far, with 1.05 crore getting the first jab and around 28 lakh getting the second one as well, a release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,03,697, new cases 83, death toll 13,546, recovered 9,88,790, active cases 1,361, tests today 36,234, Total tests 1,19,11,308.

