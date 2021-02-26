Mahasamund, Feb 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man of her village when she resisted his molestation attempt in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the night of February 24 in Kesarpur village under Basna police station limits, and the accused, identified as Chintamani Patel alias Chintu (22), was arrested, Mahasamund Additional Superintendent of Police Megha Tembhurkar said.

"On Wednesday night, the accused, who is known to the woman's family, reached her house to take her son with him to see his harvester parked in a nearby field. As per the victim, she told the accused her son was out and she accompanied him to the field. On the way back, Patel allegedly caught hold of the woman's hands and tried to molest her," Tembhurkar said.

When she resisted, the accused hit on her head with a brick, leaving her seriously injured, and people who assembled hearing her screams rushed her to hospital, while Patel fled, the Additional SP added.

"The woman succumbed while being shifted from a local hospital to one in Basna. Based on the statement of the woman to her family members, the accused was arrested on Thursday," she said.

