Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) The Chandigarh unit of the Congress launched a social media campaign on Thursday questioning the alleged absence of BJP MP Kirron Kher from her constituency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee president Pradeep Chhabra said Kher, a second-time MP from here, should have been touring the city during the pandemic to listen to people's grievances, "but she is nowhere to be seen".

The city unit of the Congress put out a tweet in Hindi, asking Kher to step down and take rest.

"Sansad Kirron Kher ji ek kaam karo, kursi chodo aaram karo!! Ghumshuda_Sansad_Kirron Kher," read the tweet, while claiming that the MP is "missing" from the city.

The Congress also asked netizens to share the post "so that the voice of the people of Chandigarh reaches all and possibly, even the missing MP".

"Kirron Kher has not been seen in public for the last few months. Though she attended a meeting with administration officials virtually a fortnight ago, she has not been seen making public appearances and listening to people's grievances," Chhabra said.

"The pandemic has spread in Chandigarh. The municipal corporation does not have enough money to pay salaries. Common people are facing a lot of problems and there is great resentment among the public, who are asking where is their MP?

"During these difficult times, it is the primary responsibility of the MP to solve people's problems, but she is missing. Therefore, our party has launched a social media campaign so that the voice of the people of the city reaches every nook and corner...," he added.

Chhabra also criticised the Union Territory administration's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, saying the situation is not being aptly handled.

Chandigarh has registered nearly 5,000 COVID-19 cases and 59 fatalities due to the disease.

While Kher could not be contacted over the phone, she had responded to similar allegations levelled by the Congress a few months ago.

In April, she had sought to take on those who criticised her on social media over her alleged absence from her constituency during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kher had said she was very much in the city and ensuring that essential items reached the needy.

In a video clip shared on her Twitter handle, Kher had said she was being constantly targeted by certain people, who write against her on social media.

She had also said she does not like to get photographed while distributing food and added that her first priority is to ensure that poor people get food and ration in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"I have been here in Chandigarh from day one and everybody should have known that. Everybody knows in the (city) administration," Kher had said.

"I want to say that it is not necessary to show your presence. It is a lockdown. It means you have to stay indoors," she had said.

