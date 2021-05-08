Chandigarh [India], May 8 (ANI): In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection, Chandigarh district administration imposed a weekend "Corona Curfew" from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10.

"Weekend 'Corona Curfew' to be imposed in Chandigarh from 5 am on May 8 till 5 am on May 10," read an order by District Magistrate Mandip S Brar.

"No curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods; shops of essential goods to remain open for only home delivery up to 2 pm," added the order.

The order further said that marriages may be conducted with prior permission with maximum of 50 people in attendence and funerals with attendance of maximum 20 people will be allowed.

It also has that vaccination/testing centres shall remain open and morning walks will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Passengers going to or returning from the airport, railway station, or Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) will be exempted.

Chandigarh, at present, has as many as 1,31,245 active coronavirus cases. (ANI)

