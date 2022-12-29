Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): The transport department under the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday issued a notification making it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking (VLT) devices and panic buttons for all public service vehicles in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

An order in this regard has been issued on directions of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India.

The Administrator, UT Chandigarh is pleased to make it mandatory for fitment of vehicle location tracking devices and panic buttons for the vehicles in UT Chandigarh as specified under the Rule 125 (H) of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, Sub-Rule 5 of Rule 90 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Sub-Rule 1 of Rule 129 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, the state transport department said in its notification.

"All specified registered vehicles shall have to comply with requirements before January 31, 2023, and all Specified New Vehicles shall have to comply with the same at the time of registration of the vehicle," it said. (ANI)

