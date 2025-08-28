Kullu, August 28: Amid continuous heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh-Manali Highway has been closed due to a landslide in Banala. Officials said that the restoration work is underway. Heavy rainfall in the Kullu district has also led to a portion of the highway being washed away as the Beas River flows in spate.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi for today and tomorrow. A Yellow Alert for heavy rainfall is in place on August 28 in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi, and on August 29 in Shimla and Mandi. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla will also experience an Orange Alert on August 31. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update and Forecast: Schools, Colleges Shut In Shimla After Heavy Rainfall Trigger Landslides and Roadblocks; IMD Warns of More Downpours.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday also, a portion of the highway was washed away by the Beas River, which was flowing in spate, Kullu police said. Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh said parts of the district were being evacuated as water levels rose sharply. "Because of continuous rainfall, our National Highway has been damaged at many points... The water level is very high. I request everyone to avoid unnecessary travel and stay safe... Some areas were evacuated yesterday, and some areas are being evacuated as we speak. All our officers are on the field..." she told ANI.

She added that the situation had worsened after two days of incessant rain. "NH 3 is damaged at Bindu Dhank. There is waterlogging in the bus stand. In Bahang, near the BRO portion, some restaurants and shops are affected due to water... Mining link roads are also disrupted... Orange alert has been issued..." she said. Meanwhile, amid heavy rains, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been closed for traffic from Pandoh to Aut in Mandi district for the last three days. Due to this, hundreds of cargo vehicles are stranded on the highway, and vegetables and goods are spoiling. The drivers have demanded from the administration that the National Highway be opened as soon as possible. Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc in State, Death Toll Rises to 310, Losses Cross INR 2,450 Crore.

Driver Gurvinder Singh said to ANI, "I have come from Amritsar and am going to Kullu Manali. It has been four days since I arrived. The condition of the road is very bad. The people are taking 260 rupees as toll tax... No one is giving any answer from the administration. The roads are damaged and under construction...It will take 2-3 days."

Singh added that their vegetables and other goods are spoiling and incurring a loss due to this. Another driver, Bablu Thakur, said to ANI, "We are stuck here for the last few days. It is very difficult to reach home. We are also facing damage at home, and the rivers are in full spate, and the roads are in very bad condition." Thakur added that the administration had made no arrangements for food and accommodation. "Some dhaba people are feeding us sometimes. Sometimes, langar people come and give us water too," he added.

