Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) A Chandigarh police sub-inspector was dismissed after being booked along with five others on the charges of extortion and criminal intimidation, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The action came following a complaint lodged by Bathinda-based businessman Sanjay Goyal from whom Rs 1.01 crore was extorted, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur said SI Naveen Phogat has been summarily dismissed from service for extorting and threatening Goyal.

Phogat is absconding, said police.

The SSP said Goyal initially did not file a police complaint after he was threatened with the registration of an FIR but agreed following an assurance by senior police officers.

Kaur said Goyal had come to Chandigarh for some work on August 4 and was carrying Rs 1.01 crore cash. He met two people, Sarvesh and Jatinder, and was taken to the Sector 40 market by the latter. After some time, three people -- one of them dressed in a police uniform -- arrived there and searched the car, said police.

They then took the cash from the complainant and threatened to file an FIR against him if he told anyone about the incident, following which Goyal returned to Bathinda, they said.

On August 5, the complainant went to a police station in Chandigarh where he recognised Phogat as one among the three people who had searched his vehicle. Sensing trouble, Phogat promised to return Rs 84 lakh, said police.

Phogat handed over two bags containing cash to the complainant's friend Happy and again threatened them not to lodge any complaint in the matter, said police.

But after the assurance of senior police officers who had also got information about the matter, the complainant lodged a complaint and police recovered Rs 75 lakh, said police.

A case under sections 386 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 365 (kidnapping), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Phogat, Sarvesh, Jatinder and three others.

All the accused are absconding, said police.

