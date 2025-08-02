Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 2 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Saturday conducted raids at Ranjit Singh Gill's residence, who is the owner of Gillco Group, in Chandigarh, hours after he joined the BJP.

Speaking to ANI, legal advisor LK Verma said, "This is an unnecessary raid. AAP has behaved similarly with other leaders as well. You have seen that AAP had earlier also raided many people who were our senior leaders, Tajinder Bagga...and tried to pressurise them in the same way. This is the modus operandi of the AAP government, to pressurise senior leaders so that they continue to incline the AAP."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says India Reshaping Its Industrial Landscape With Focus on Electric Mobility, Green Technology and Self-Reliant Manufacturing.

Verma remarked that Ranjit Singh Gill joined the BJP yesterday, and today this incident happened. He also added that they will adopt any legal means necessary.

Meanwhile, on July 23, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB), in its ongoing relentless drive against corruption in the state, had arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Jagtar Singh, posted at Police Station Sadar, Sangrur, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 12,000, officials said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Peacock Feathers Emit Laser Light in 1st Known 'Biolaser Cavity' in Animal Kingdom, Say Scientists.

According to an official spokesperson of the state, the accused police official has been arrested following a complaint filed by a resident of Sangrur district.

He further added that the complainant had approached the VB, alleging that he had been granted bail by the high court, but the said ASI had demanded a Rs 15,000 bribe to join him in the investigation into this case.

In addition to this, he had demanded Rs 20,000 more to return the equipment confiscated from his house during the search. The spokesperson informed that, after verifying this complaint, a VB team from the Patiala range laid a trap and apprehended ASI Jagtar Singh while he was accepting Rs 12,000 as a bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

In this regard, a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range. Further investigation into this case was in progress, he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)