Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Twenty-eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the union territory's tally to 1,079, while three more fatalities pushed the toll to 18, a medical bulletin stated.

A 96-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 after he died on July 30. He had suffered a paralytic attack in the past, it said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 322 COVID-19 Deaths, Fatalities Cross 15,000; Coronvirus Cases Reach 431,719.

A 55-year-old COVID-19 positive woman, a resident of Kishangarh, died on July 31. She was a diabetic and also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome, according to the bulletin.

Another COVID-19 woman, 75, succumbed to the disease on July 31. She had comorbidities like hypertension and diabetes, the bulletin said.

Also Read | West Bengal Reports 2,589 New COVID-19 Cases, 48 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 1, 2020.

The 28 fresh cases were reported from areas in sectors 40, 18, 39, 55 and 26, it said.

There are 378 active COVID-19 in Chandigarh as of now, it added.

A total of 16 COVID-19 patients were discharged after they recovered. A total of 683 people have been cured so far.

A total of 14,239 samples have been taken for testing so far and 13,090 of them have tested negative. Reports in 67 cases are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)