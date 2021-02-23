Chandigarh, Feb 23 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh climbed to 21,500 on Tuesday with 37 fresh infections, according to a medical bulletin.

No fresh fatalities were reported due to the disease. The death toll stands at 350, the bulletin stated.

There are 227 active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh, it said.

Fifteen more patients were discharged after they recovered from coronavirus, taking the number of cured persons to 20,923, it added.

So far, 2,46,706 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 2,24,258 samples have tested negative while reports of 165 are awaited, according to the bulletin. PTI CHS

