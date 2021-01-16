Chandigarh, Jan 16 (PTI) Chandigarh has reported 39 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 20,503, according to a medical bulletin.

No new fatality was reported in the city on Saturday and the death toll stood at 330, the bulletin said.

There are 238 active cases in the UT and a total of 67 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered from they infection, taking the number of cured persons in the city to 19,935.

A total of 1,99,538 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and of them, 1,78,093 tested negative while reports of 87 samples are awaited, the bulletin added.

