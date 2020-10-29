Chandigarh, Oct 29 (PTI) Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 14,292 on Thursday with 80 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 225 as one more person succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin said.

A 21-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Thursday, the bulletin said.

Also Read | NEET Quota Bill: Tamil Nadu Govt Passes Order to Provide 7.5% Reservation to Government School Students.

She was suffering from chronic kidney disease, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 665, the bulletin stated.

Also Read | Sabarimala Temple Festival Season 2020: Limited Number of Pilgrims to be Allowed, COVID-19 Negative Certificate May Be Mandatory.

Forty-three patients were also discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 13,402, it said.

A total of 1,05,409 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 90,480 samples have tested negative, while reports of 117 are awaited, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)