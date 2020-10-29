Chennai, October 29: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday passed an order to provide 7.5 percent reservation in medical colleges to students from government schools who have cleared the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The state government agreed to give 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in medical seats as per the recommendation of a committee headed by a retired judge. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had on September 15 unanimously passed the NEET Quota Bill. Tamil Nadu Board Students Face Problems as NEET Exam is Based on CBSE Syllabus, Says DMK MP TR Baalu.

The commission, head by retired judge P Kalaiyarasan recommended 10 percent reservation for government school students. However, the government approved 7.5 percent. The NEET Quota will provide 7.5 percent horizontal reservation in undergraduate courses in medicine, homoeopathy, dentistry and Indian medicine. According to reports, the reservation will not apply to All India Quota. NEET Update: Tamil Nadu Assembly Passes Bill to Approve 7.5% Quota for Govt School Students in Medical Admission.

According to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, by allowing 7.5 percent reservation, students hailing from poor economic backgrounds will be able to get more 300 seats. Students who have studied from the sixth standard to higher secondary schools in Corporation schools, tribal schools, forest schools and municipal schools will be benefitted from the government’s move.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu opposition parties, including DMK urged Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the Bill. Earlier, the governor had sought three to four weeks to decide on the quota Bill.

