Chandigarh [India], Aug 6 (ANI): As many as coronavirus 1,327 cases were reported in Chandigarh, according to the Chandigarh Administration.

There are 529 active cases in Chandigarh and the death toll is at 20.

Also Read | Sikkim: Water Level of Rangit River Rises (Watch Video): Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

With a single-day spike of 56,282 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday.

The active cases stand at 5,95,501 and 13,28,336 patients have been cured or discharged.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Indian Air Force Band Presents Musical Performance in Nagpur, Watch Video.

The Union Health Ministry said active cases as a percentage of total cases have seen a significant drop from 34.17 per cent on July 24 to 30.31 per cent.

With an increase of 904 deaths, the cumulative toll has gone up to 40,699. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)